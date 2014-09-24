FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rebound, lifted by China market
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rebound, lifted by China market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher for the first time this week on Wednesday lifted by a stronger China market, with investor sentiment recovering after better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing activity.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 23,921.61 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.4 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Large state banks led index gains. China Construction Bank Corp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China each added more than 1 percent.

Chinese telcos rose after mainland media reported Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 is in the final stages of review for approval, with results due shortly, quoting a top Chinese government regulator. China Telecom spiked 5.2 percent.

Galaxy Entertainment Group and Sands China were still major drags on the Hang Seng, down 1.5 and 1.6 percent, respectively. Macau gaming revenue for September could see a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop, Barclays said in a note on Tuesday. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.