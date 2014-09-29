Hong Kong shares at 2-1/2-month low, unrest unnerves investors

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at their lowest in 2-1/2 months on Monday, as pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in the city’s worst unrest since China took back control of the former British colony in 1997.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 23,229.21 points, its lowest close since July 9. This was the benchmark’s biggest daily loss in about three weeks.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was down 1.4 percent to finish at its lowest since July 21.

Local retailers, which are already grappling with a protracted slowdown in sales, were hardest hit with increasing civil unrest in Hong Kong scaring off Chinese tourists just ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday.

Cosmetics chain Sa Sa International sank 3.1 percent, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery declined 3.8 percent, and fashion retailer I.T. Limited slumped 5.6 percent.

A sub-index for property stocks dived 3.4 percent in its worst day since June 2013, while financial stocks were not spared either. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)