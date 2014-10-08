FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall along with global markets
October 8, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall along with global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark shares fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday, following overseas markets lower after the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 159.2 points at 23,263.33. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also lost 0.7 percent.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, suggesting the environment remains difficult for companies, especially ones with multinational exposure.

Some blue chips were among the biggest drags on the Hong Kong indexes, with Tencent Holdings Ltd dropping 0.7 percent and PetroChina Co Ltd falling 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

