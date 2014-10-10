FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares tumble on worries about global economy, local protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tumbled nearly 2 percent on Friday on weakness in global equity markets plus jitters over a possible flare-up in pro-democracy protests in the city.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.9 percent to 23,088.54 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.7 percent.

For the week, the HSI was up 0.1 percent while the HSCE index was down 0.5 percent.

Analysts said some investors were nervous that pro-democracy protests could re-ignite after Hong Kong students said they would maintain their campaign for political change after the city government cancelled talks with them.

Wall Street on Thursday posted its largest percentage decline in six months on concerns about the strength of the global economy.

The financial sector fell, erasing gains from Thursday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and HSBC Holdings all sliding around 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

