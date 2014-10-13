FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares edge up, led by China Mobile
October 13, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares edge up, led by China Mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares erased morning losses on Monday due to strength in blue-chip stocks led by China Mobile, which rose after signing a business deal with Deutche Telekom.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 23,143.38 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.2 percent.

China Mobile gained 1.8 percent, following a agreement it signed with Deutsche Telekom on Friday to create a platform for so-called connected cars in China.

Analysts said ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong did not impact share-trading in the city on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

