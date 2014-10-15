FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares finish up as global equities stabilise
October 15, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares finish up as global equities stabilise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct.15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up 0.4 percent on Wednesday as global stock markets showed some signs of stabilising, but gains were capped by weak China inflation data which added to concerns that global economic growth is faltering.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 92 points at 23,140.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.3 percent.

The market rallied as Hong Kong police appeared to be getting the upper hand over pro-democracy protesters whose sit-ins have paralyzed parts of the city in recent weeks, putting further pressure on the already sluggish economy. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

