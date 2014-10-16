FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down, losses limited by better-than-expected China data
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down, losses limited by better-than-expected China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Thursday on worries over slowing global growth prompted by a slew of weak U.S. economic data, but losses were limited by a more positive outlook on China.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.0 percent at 22,900.94 points, with the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also down 1.0 percent.

Some analysts said better-than-expected money supply and lending data from the mainland as well as the approaching announcement of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector launch date dampened the negative impact of weaker overseas markets.

Chinese sportswear maker Anta posted its biggest single-day drop of 10.9 percent after major shareholders planned to seek HK$1.14 billion ($146.96 million) worth of existing shares.

$ = 7.7573 Hong Kong dollar Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.