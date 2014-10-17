FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise, helped by gains for casinos
October 17, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise, helped by gains for casinos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, lifted by signs of recovery in overseas markets and a good earnings report from one casino that lifted stocks in that sector.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 23,023.21 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.5 percent.

For the week, the two indices were down 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Shares of Sands China Ltd, which posted solid third-quarter results, rose 5.3 percent. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd gained 4.6 percent.

Some analysts said they had expect casinos to report better fourth-quarter earnings as they believe the number of visitors travelling to Macau during the mainland’s Golden Week was higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
