FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares up, helped by U.S. data and regional markets
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 20, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares up, helped by U.S. data and regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished slightly higher on Monday, underpinned by positive U.S. economic data and in line with regional bourses, but investors stayed cautious due to recent volatility.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 23,070.26 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent.

Top index boost China Overseas Land & Investment gained 1.7 percent and China Resources Land rose 0.9 percent.

Casino shares continued their rise from Friday after Sands China posted solid quarterly earnings. Sands China rose 0.9 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was up 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.