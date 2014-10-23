FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, China manufacturing caps losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong main share index finished lower on Thursday in line with regional bourses, but further declines were capped by slightly stronger China manufacturing activity.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.3 percent at 23,333.18 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong stayed broadly flat throughout the day and finished up 0.1 percent.

Analysts said faster expansion in Chinese factory activity in a private survey limited selling in Hong Kong. The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) edged up to a three-month high of 50.4 from a final reading of 50.2 in September.

Telecoms were the biggest losers ahead of earnings but railways helped offset the market’s overall weakness.

China CNR Corp Ltd said it had been awarded a subway contract from Massachusetts. China CNR Corp Ltd jumped 3.2 percent, and CSR Corp Ltd climbed 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
