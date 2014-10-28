FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up on hopes of Chinese state firm reforms
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up on hopes of Chinese state firm reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations for a slower pace of U.S. interest rate rises and more reforms at Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed up 1.6 percent at 23,520.36 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.3 percent.

Both indexes chalked up their biggest daily gains since Sept 3.

Analysts said media reports about talks to integrate the mainland’s top trainmakers, China CNR and CSR Corp , held out hope for more extensive reforms for the country’s other state-owned companies.

Investor sentiment also recovered as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to reinforce its willingness to wait a long while before hiking interest rates at a two-day meeting ending on Wednesdsay.

The consumer goods sector was lifted by China’s top footwear retailer, Belle International Holdings, which posted solid first-half earnings on Monday. Belle soared more than 10 percent on Tuesday.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.