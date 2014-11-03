FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares dragged down by profit-taking
#Financials
November 3, 2014 / 8:10 AM / in 3 years

Hong Kong shares dragged down by profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday as investors took profits following solid gains last week.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed down 0.3 percent at 23,915.97 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent.

Analysts said the market was meeting resistance as the Hang Seng index neared its 50-day moving average of around 23,982.

Adding to bearish sentiment were factory and service sector surveys which suggested China’s economy lost further momentum heading into the fourth quarter as a property slowdown intensified and export demand softened.

The energy sector led losses with PetroChina dropping 1.5 percent, China Shenhua Energy falling 2.5 percent, and China Coal Energy Co Ltd shedding 1.3 percent.

Guangzhou Shipyard International Ltd soared over 70 percent after the company said on Friday that it would buy Huangpu Wenchong yard, which builds military and marine engineering vessels, from its parent China State Shipbuilding Corp for 4.53 billion yuan ($740.60 million) in shares and cash.

$1 = 6.1167 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

