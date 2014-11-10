FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up on connector news, but profit taking mutes rise
November 10, 2014

Hong Kong shares close up on connector news, but profit taking mutes rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday after Chinese and Hong Kong regulators announced a formal start date to the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connector pilot programme, but analysts said the rise was blunted by some profit-taking in comparison to mainland indexes.

The HSI index rose 194.46 points, or 0.83 percent, to 23,744.7, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 76.49 points, or 0.73 percent, to 10,615.82.

The largest percentage gainer on the HSI was Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which rose 4.6 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was China Resources Holdings, down 5.1 percent.

Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 91,975 million shares.

