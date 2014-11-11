Hong Kong shares close up, led by mainland banking rally

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday, outperforming mainland markets, as Hong Kong investors bought into Chinese banking shares connected with the upcoming launch of a cross-border stock investment scheme that will connect the two markets.

The HSI index rose 63.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 23,808.28, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 36.24 points, or 0.34 percent, to 10,652.06.

Both indexes retreated slightly from major gains made during the morning session, as investors took profits with an eye on mainland markets, which closed down as investors continued to sell down small cap shares.

Among the most active stocks in Hong Kong were Bank Of China , up 2.98 percent at HK$3.80; China Unicom, down 2.79 percent at HK$11.16 and GCL-Poly Energy, up 5.71 percent at $2.22.

Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 95,953 million shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)