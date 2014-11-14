FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares edge up on Shanghai-connector expectations
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 14, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares edge up on Shanghai-connector expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares, swinging between gains and losses, finished up on Friday as expectations on Monday’s launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector outweighed losses for oil shares as U.S. crude futures dropped.

The Hang Seng index unofficially closed up 0.3 percent, to 24,087.38 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 0.4 percent, to 10,761.51 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng rose 2.3 percent and the HSCE advanced 2.1 percent.

Among the most actively traded stocks in Hong Kong on Friday was top winner Mengniu Dairy. Top losers were oil companies including Kunlun Energy, Sinopec, and PetroChina. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.