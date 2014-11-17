FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall as link with Shanghai exchange debuts
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall as link with Shanghai exchange debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares, swinging between gains and losses, finished down on Monday, the first day of trading for the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

The Hang Seng index unofficially closed down 1.2 percent to 23,797.1 points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index fell 1.9 percent.

Profit-taking pulled down the Hang Seng, following its nearly 8 percent rise since early October.

The trading link lets international investors trade Shanghai-listed shares directly for the first time via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland China investors to trade in Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Monday were Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bank of China, Tencent , Swire Pacific Ltd and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
