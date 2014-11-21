FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rebound as casinos gain, but shed over 2 pct on week
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 21, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rebound as casinos gain, but shed over 2 pct on week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday as profit-taking pressure eased, but ended lower on the week despite the highly-touted launch of a landmark link between the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges.

The Hang Seng Index unofficially closed up 0.4 percent at 23,437.12 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index ended up 0.7 percent at 10,447.18 points.

For the week, however, the indexes dropped 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, with the Hang Seng posting its largest weekly percentage loss since early October.

Monday’s launch of the “stock connect” had been expected to boost share values and volumes on both bourses, but many investors took advantage of the sharp run-up in prices ahead of the debut to take profits instead.

Mainland China investors’ interest in Hong Kong stocks remained weak. They took up less than 2 percent of the daily 10.5 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) “southbound” quota.

Casinos were among the top gainers on Friday, along with oil companies as Brent crude futures edged higher and tried to break an eight-week slide. ($1 = 6.1220 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.