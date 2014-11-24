FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares surge after China cuts rates
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014

Hong Kong shares surge after China cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose sharply on Monday after China’s central bank caught markets off-guard by cutting benchmark lending rates on Friday to shore up the cooling economy.

Gains in property and brokerage stocks led benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and mainland China higher as investors anticipated a cut in mortgage rates.

The HSI index rose 1.9 percent - its biggest percentage change since Sept. 3 - to close at 23,893.14 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.8 percent, to 10,842.83 points. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
