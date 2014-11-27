FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall on scepticism about China market rally
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall on scepticism about China market rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Thursday as investors held back from chasing continuous gains on mainland exchanges due to doubts about the state of China’s economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 24,004.28, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 11,013.87 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land Holdings, down 17.4 percent to HK$0.02, China Strategic Holdings, up 7.3 percent to HK$0.06 and Bank Of China, down 0.8 percent to HK$3.86.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.17 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan ($1.71 billion) daily quota.

Total trading volume in Hong Kong was 141.7 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
