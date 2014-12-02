FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up on China rally
December 2, 2014
December 2, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up on China rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, supported by a massive rally in mainland China indexes led by financial services stocks.

Analysts attributed the rally to rumours that insitutional money had begun moving into bank and brokerage shares, and to related speculation that the central bank is preparing to reduce bank reserve requirement ratios sooner than expected.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent to 23,654.30 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.8 percent to 11,125.79 points.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up only 0.3 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily quota.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose 2 percent to 111.94, the highest level since July 2013, as the two markets take increasingly different views of valuations. ($1 = 6.1484 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
