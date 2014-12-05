Hong Kong shares rise on overseas inflows and higher 'southbound' investment

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, mainly supported by overseas flows and increased investment from mainland investors via the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect, with financials leading gains.

Mainland indexes fended volatile day up, producing their best week in more than five years.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 24,002.64 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 11,600.48 points.

For the week, the indexes were up 0.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land Holding Ltd up 20.0 percent to HK$0.02, Bank Of China down 0.7 percent to HK$4.13 and China Construction Bank up 3.0 percent to HK$6.17.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.43 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota, the highest amount that has been used since the debut of the scheme.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 5.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)