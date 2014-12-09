FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end lower on profit-taking, China slump
December 9, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end lower on profit-taking, China slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday hit by profit-taking and a slump in Chinese stocks after a two-week rally on the mainland.

Chinese shares listed on the Hong Kong bourse fell sharply, dragging the China Enterprises index to its biggest single-day loss since November 2011.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.3 percent, to 23,485.83 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 4.6 percent, to 11,332.92 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were iCube Technology Holdings, down 47.8 percent at HK$0.07, Bank Of China, down 3.9 percent at HK$4.15 and Roma Group, up 7.7 percent at HK$0.01.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.76 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 3.9 billion shares.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

