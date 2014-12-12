FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down on caution about U.S. interest rates
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down on caution about U.S. interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged down on Friday as investors stayed cautious, with some worrying that good U.S. retail data will cause the Federal Reserve to starting raising interest rates not too far into 2015.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 23,249.20, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,236.39 points.

For the week, both indexes fell 3.1 percent, posting their biggest weekly losses since mid-March.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Mongolian Mining Corp, up 31.3 percent to HK$0.02, CCT LAND, unchanged at HK$0.02 and CGN Power , down 2.2 percent to HK$3.54.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.31 billion yuan ($50.12 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1853 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.