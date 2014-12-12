Hong Kong shares close down on caution about U.S. interest rates

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged down on Friday as investors stayed cautious, with some worrying that good U.S. retail data will cause the Federal Reserve to starting raising interest rates not too far into 2015.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 23,249.20, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,236.39 points.

For the week, both indexes fell 3.1 percent, posting their biggest weekly losses since mid-March.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Mongolian Mining Corp, up 31.3 percent to HK$0.02, CCT LAND, unchanged at HK$0.02 and CGN Power , down 2.2 percent to HK$3.54.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.31 billion yuan ($50.12 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.1853 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)