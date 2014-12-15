Hong Kong shares close down on weakness in financials, property

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday despite a late afternoon rally on mainland indexes, as Hong Kong investors sold off China-related financials and real estate names.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0 percent, to 23,027.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 11,212.65 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, up 5.9 percent to HK$0.02, Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings, down 15.6 percent to HK$0.10 and Renhe Commercial Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.03.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme remained tepid, taking up only 0.2 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares.