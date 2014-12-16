FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down as disconnect with mainland market widens
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down as disconnect with mainland market widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Tuesday, ignoring a rally on mainland exchanges that saw the Shanghai Composite Index break back above 3,000, considered a key psychological resistance level.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent, to 22,670.50, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 11,136.90 points.

The increasing disconnect between sentiment in Hong Kong and Shanghai is evident in the A-H share price index, which closed up at 119.69 on Tuesday, its highest level since November 2011.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, down 5.6 percent to HK$0.02 Unity Investment Holdings, down 37.0 percent to HK$0.05 and Landing International, up 48.9 percent to HK$0.34.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.39 billion yuan of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.