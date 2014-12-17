FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ends down slightly, H shares up
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ends down slightly, H shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main share index finished down slightly on Wednesday as a rally in financial firms failed to offset slumping service and information technology shares.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,585.84 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,269.43 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were AVIC International Holding HK Ltd, down 3.0 percent at HK$0.65, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.02 and Bank Of China, up 2.7 percent at HK$4.14.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.33 billion yuan ($53.3 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.6 billion shares.

($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Jake Spring and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.