FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares snap 5 days of losses, U.S. outlook supports
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares snap 5 days of losses, U.S. outlook supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Thursday, snapping five consecutive days of losses, underpinned by a rally on Wall Street.

Analysts said the Federal Reserve’s confidence in the U.S. economy and pledge to adopt a “patient” approach to raising interest rates helped Hong Kong shares rebound.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 22,832.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 11,330.73 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land Holdings Ltd, up 11.8 percent at HK$0.02, North Mining Shares Co Ltd, up 1.4 percent at HK$0.36 and Bank Of China, unchanged at HK$4.14.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.4 billion yuan ($64.39 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.3 billion shares.

$1 = 6.2120 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.