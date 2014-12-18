Hong Kong shares snap 5 days of losses, U.S. outlook supports

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Thursday, snapping five consecutive days of losses, underpinned by a rally on Wall Street.

Analysts said the Federal Reserve’s confidence in the U.S. economy and pledge to adopt a “patient” approach to raising interest rates helped Hong Kong shares rebound.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 22,832.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 11,330.73 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land Holdings Ltd, up 11.8 percent at HK$0.02, North Mining Shares Co Ltd, up 1.4 percent at HK$0.36 and Bank Of China, unchanged at HK$4.14.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.4 billion yuan ($64.39 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.3 billion shares.