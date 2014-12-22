FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise robustly on signs of market stability
December 22, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise robustly on signs of market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares produced solid gains on Monday, underpinned by gains in mainland markets plus stability in crude oil prices and the Russian ruble.

The H-share index far outperformed the Hang Seng index as Chinese energy conglomerates listed in Hong Kong rises.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 23,408.57 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 3.0 percent, to 11,744.02 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd, down 3.1 percent at HK$1.56 Bank Of China, up 3.8 percent at HK$4.33 and CCT Land Holdings Ltd, down 5.3 percent at HK$0.02.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.37 billion yuan ($59.50 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 3.0 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
