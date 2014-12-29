FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 29, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong key share index posts biggest gain since Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Monday, underpinned by a positive outlook on markets in both the mainland and overseas.

The Hong Kong market has been falling behind others during the past month and investors are back chasing gains.

Analysts said investors were buying Hong Kong listings of A-H dual-listed stocks on Monday as share prices are far cheaper than their mainland counterparts, causing the A-H share premium index to narrow.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.8 percent, to 23,773.18 points, posting its biggest single-day gain since November. The China Enterprises Index gained 4.0 percent, to 12,019.75 points, reaching its highest level since February 2013.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China National Culture Group Ltd, down 21.6 percent at HK$0.17, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, down 5.6 percent at HK$0.02 and China Construction Bank, up 3.2 percent at HK$6.37.

Total trading volume of companies included in the the HSI index was 2.1 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

