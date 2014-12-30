Hong Kong shares post biggest drop in 2 weeks

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Tuesday as growing uncertainties at home and abroad dampened investor sentiment.

Investors are worried about fallout from months of pro-democracy protests on the local economy while political uncertainties in Greece sapped appetite for risk taking at the year-end.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 23,501.10 points, posting its biggest single-day loss in two weeks. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 11,844.10 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were South East Group Ltd, down 2.4 percent at HK$0.25, China Construction Bank, down 1.4 percent at HK$6.28 and ICBC, down 1.2 percent at HK$5.56.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)