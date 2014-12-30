FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares post biggest drop in 2 weeks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares post biggest drop in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Tuesday as growing uncertainties at home and abroad dampened investor sentiment.

Investors are worried about fallout from months of pro-democracy protests on the local economy while political uncertainties in Greece sapped appetite for risk taking at the year-end.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 23,501.10 points, posting its biggest single-day loss in two weeks. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 11,844.10 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were South East Group Ltd, down 2.4 percent at HK$0.25, China Construction Bank, down 1.4 percent at HK$6.28 and ICBC, down 1.2 percent at HK$5.56.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.