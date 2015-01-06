FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares join global market falls on economy worries
January 6, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares join global market falls on economy worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark share index fell on Tuesday, joining most global equity and commodity markets hurt by worries about the economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0 percent, to 23,485.41 points. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent, to 11,990.79 points, posting its biggest single-day drop since Dec. 9.

Shih Wenbien, analyst at Yuanta Securities in Shanghai, said it would take time for investor sentiment in Hong Kong to recover as oil prices keep dropping and U.S. markets posted big losses overnight.

He said some investors were shifting capital to mainland markets given that the price gap between A-H shares continued to widen.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 131.83, the highest level since October 2011.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Bank Of China, down 0.7 percent at HK$4.41 ICBC, down 1.6 percent at HK$5.71 and China Construction Bank, down 1.4 percent at HK$6.43.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.97 billion yuan ($156.14 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

