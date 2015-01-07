Hong Kong shares close up on regional markets, technicals

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Wednesday, shrugging off any negative impact from losses in U.S. markets as regional bourses steadied after recent falls.

Analysts said the Hang Seng Index rose on a technical rebound after falling towards its 250-day average on Tuesday.

Casino shares rebounded and led gains after the market digested the news that gambling revenue in Macau fell last year for the first time since casinos were liberalised in 2001.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 23,681.26 points, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 11,991.02 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Unity Investment Holdings Ltd, up 62.5 percent at HK$0.05, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, up 6.3 percent at HK$0.02 and Bank Of China, up 0.9 percent at HK$4.45.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.91 billion yuan ($146.51 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares.