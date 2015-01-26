FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares gain for 5th day despite euro zone concerns
January 26, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares gain for 5th day despite euro zone concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares inched up on Monday to notch a fifth consecutive day of gains, shrugging off renewed concerns over potential instability in the euro zone after an anti-austerity party won the Greek general election.

Analysts said the investor sentiment was only slightly hurt by the worries over the euro zone.

“The overall tone is just cautious not negative. The market turns to a risk-off mood on specific stocks that are affected by the election. Shanghai Composite (Index) still gained, which eases the pressure,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 24,909.90 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 12,228.16 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China National Culture Group Ltd, up 11.2 percent at HK$0.15, CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.02 and Cypress Jade Agricultural Holdings Ltd, up 15.2 percent at HK$0.15.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.65 billion yuan ($103.96 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares.

$1 = 6.2524 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

