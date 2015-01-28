Hong Kong key index rose on Fed hopes

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s key share index rebounded on Wednesday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve may delay raising interest rates until the second half of the year.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 24,861.81, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 11,963.64 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land Holdings Ltd, unchanged at HK$0.02, Mission Capital Holdings Ltd, up 40.0 percent at HK$0.14 and China Construction Bank, up 1.0 percent at HK$6.35.

Chinese investment flowing from Shanghai into Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.37 billion yuan ($59.24 million) of the 10.5 billion yuan daily quota.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. ($1 = 6.2459 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)