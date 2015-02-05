FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares extend gains on mainland's economic stimulus
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares extend gains on mainland's economic stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up following a volatile session on Thursday, a day after the mainland’s central bank rolled out stimulus measures.

China’s central bank lowered the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all commercial banks by 50 basis points on Wednesday to help boost bank lending.

Analysts said that, while the Hong Kong market ended firmer, profit taking was a feature of Thursday’s trade as investors sought to reduce exposure due to concerns over China’s economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 24,765.49, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 11,789.19 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Construction Bank, up 1.9 percent at HK$6.39, Bank Of China, up 1.6 percent at HK$4.40 and ICBC, up 1.8 percent at HK$5.67.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.4 billion shares.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.