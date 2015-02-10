FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares flat, China policy easing hope soothes sentiment
February 10, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares flat, China policy easing hope soothes sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares erased earlier losses and ended flat on Tuesday, as rebounding mainland stocks eased worries stemming from overnight weakness in global equity markets.

Mainland shares rebounded for the second day on expectations that Beijing will launch new stimulus measures to aid a weakening economy and head off deflation risks.

China’s annual consumer inflation hit a five-year low in January while factory deflation deepened, underscoring persistent weakness in the economy.

Analysts say poor economic data published recently has raised the prospects of additional monetary easing by the government, potentially lending support to the stock market.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 24,528.10, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 11,695.26 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were CCT Land, unchanged at HK$0.02 SMIC , up 4.4 percent to HK$0.72 and Chaoda Modern , up 18.5 percent to HK$0.39.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.1 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

