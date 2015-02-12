FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up; telecom shares climb on merger rumours
February 12, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up; telecom shares climb on merger rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday as telecommunication shares jumped on speculation of industry consolidation.

Shares of China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd surged more than 5 percent at one point on rumours that they would merge, but both stocks gave up some of their gains after China’s telecoms regulator denied the speculation.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 24,422.15 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent, to 11,783.61.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
