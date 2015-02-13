FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares follow global stock markets higher
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 8:13 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares follow global stock markets higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, taking a cue from buoyant global markets in the wake of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine and Sweden’s surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory.

The rise came after gains in Europe and Wall Street, with the pan-European stock index hitting a seven-year high and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of a record high. The Nasdaq also hit a 15-year high.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 24,682.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,922.56 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was flat.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd, up 17.5 percent to HK$0.22 SMIC, up 2.8 percent to HK$0.73 and China Construction Bank, up 1.1 percent to HK$6.41.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.