Hong Kong shares rise for a 4th day as holiday break nears

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main stock index rose for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, taking cues from mainland shares, but volume was the lowest in nearly two months as many have left trading desks for the Lunar New Year.

Hong Kong markets will open for a half-day on Wednesday, then be closed for the New Year holiday until Monday, Feb. 23.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 24,784.88, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 11,998.51 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Cypress Jade, up 3.4 percent to HK$0.18 Crocodile, up 2.0 percent to HK$1.01 and China Best , up 18.1 percent to HK$0.22.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)