Hong Kong shares close up slightly, underperform mainland rally
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up slightly, underperform mainland rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Thursday after a strong rally on Chinese markets, but underperformed mainland boards as Hong Kong investors sold off selected heavyweights in real estate, information technology and gaming giant Sands China, seen as hurt by China’s anti-corruption campaign.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 24,902.06, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.4 percent, to 12,227.75 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, up 0.9 percent to HK$5.71; China Construction Bank, up 1.1 percent to HK$6.49; and Bank Of China, up 1.1 percent to HK$4.47.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index rose from previous days to 1.9 billion shares.

Mainland markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday, the last two days of a week-long holiday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
