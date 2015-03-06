FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares lower as mainland leaders signal slower growth
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares lower as mainland leaders signal slower growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares edged lower on Friday in the wake of sobering comments top officials made to the National People’s Congress on the economic outlook.

Leaders including Li Keqiang, China’s premier, and Lou Jiwei, the minister of finance, have cautioned this week the country now faces larger economic challenges than in the past. <ID:L4N0W63JJ>

For the week, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.7 percent, largely in line with mainland bourses.

On the day, the HSI fell 0.1 percent, to 24,164.00, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 11,606.93 points.

Telecom, financial and Macau casino stocks led the HSI lower. Total trading volume of companies included in the index was 1.6 billion shares.

Analysts blamed the fall largely on the sombre tone of official rhetoric in Beijing, where China’s parliament is meeting this week to approve growth and development targets for the coming year.

“Hong Kong investors are focusing on the China plate recently,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi in Hong Kong, adding that investor sentiment was “dampened” by Li’s growth remarks. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.