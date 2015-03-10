FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end at near 2-month low, led by banks and property
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong shares end at near 2-month low, led by banks and property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares followed mainland stocks lower on Tuesday to end at their lowest in nearly two months, led by banks on worries over China’s slowing economy.

China’s consumer inflation quickened to 1.4 percent in February, beating market expectations, but factory deflation worsened, underscoring deepening weakness in the economy.

Hong Kong-listed real estate stocks also fell. Property sales in Hong Kong could be under greater pressure in the second half of 2015 due to higher interest rates and increased housing supply, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 23,896.98, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to 11,507.63 points.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.