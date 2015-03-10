Hong Kong shares end at near 2-month low, led by banks and property

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares followed mainland stocks lower on Tuesday to end at their lowest in nearly two months, led by banks on worries over China’s slowing economy.

China’s consumer inflation quickened to 1.4 percent in February, beating market expectations, but factory deflation worsened, underscoring deepening weakness in the economy.

Hong Kong-listed real estate stocks also fell. Property sales in Hong Kong could be under greater pressure in the second half of 2015 due to higher interest rates and increased housing supply, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 23,896.98, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to 11,507.63 points.