Hong Kong shares close down on China economy worries, weak global markets

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main stock index fell to its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in overseas markets and weak economic data from China.

Growth in China’s investment, retail sales and factory output all missed forecasts in January and February and fell to multi-year lows, leaving investors with little doubt that the economy is still losing steam and in need of further support measures.

Global investor sentiment was also dampened by worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 23,717.97 points. The China Enterprises Index also lost 0.8 percent, to 11,417.34 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ali Pictures, down 5.7 percent to HK$2.17; Junyang Solar, down 1.4 percent to HK$0.36; and Suncorp Tech, up 26.8 percent to HK$0.52.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)