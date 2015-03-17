FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip on concern about future liquidity
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip on concern about future liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Tuesday, as lingering worries over anticipated monetary tightening in the United States offset bullish sentiment about China on mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 23,901.49, but the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 11,837.78 points.

Analysts say Premier Li Keqiang’s remarks over the weekend have improved China’s economic outlook, and boosted market confidence, but gains in Hong Kong shares have been suppressed by worries that the U.S. may soon raise interest rates, which would put pressure on liquidity in the city’s markets.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ping Shan Tea, up 12.5 percent to HK$0.06 China National Culture Group, down 16.5 percent to HK$0.13 and South China Financial Holdings, up 8.0 percent to HK$0.11.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.