FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise, following bullish China stocks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 18, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise, following bullish China stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose nearly 1 percent to close at one-week high on Wednesday, following bullish mainland markets, but investors remain wary of prospects for tighter liquidity when U.S. interest rates eventually increase.

China’s benchmark indexes, the CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index, both jumped more than 2 percent and hit the highest level in nearly seven years, on hopes that Beijing will unveil fresh stimulus to bolster the economy.

But gains in Hong Kong shares have been more subdued.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 24,120.08, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 11,981.97 points.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong rose to a two-month high of 133, meaning mainland-listed companies are 33 percent more expensive than their Hong Kong peers.

Analysts say the fading links between the two markets are the result of diverging economic prospects. China is easing monetary policy to bolster growth while money may be lured out of Hong Kong as the U.S. Federal Reserve gets closer to raising interest rates.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Ali Pictures, down 1.9 percent to HK$2.65 Suncorp Tech, up 5.2 percent to HK$0.61 and Solartech International, up 21.2 percent to HK$0.08.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.