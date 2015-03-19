FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares join regional rally sparked by Fed's remarks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares join regional rally sparked by Fed's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares joined nearly all regional markets in rising on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it won’t start raising U.S. interest rates for some time.

The Hang Seng index gained 1.5 percent to 24,468.89, while the China Enterprises Index climbed 1.2 percent, to 12,122.20 points.

Analysts said a delay in a U.S. rate hike benefits Hong Kong stocks. As the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar, interest rates in the city tend to follow those set by the Fed.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Landing International, up 0.6 percent to HK$0.16; China National Culture Group, up 14.2 percent to HK$0.15 and Bank Of China, up 0.5 percent to HK$4.44.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.