Hong Kong shares buoyed by China rally, global markets
March 23, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares buoyed by China rally, global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, taking cues from bullish mainland China shares, which extended their winning streak to a ninth straight session.

Strength in the Hong Kong market also reflected gains in Wall Street and European markets on Friday.

Banking and real estate stocks led the rise on signs that Beijing is loosening policies to aid the struggling property sector.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 24,494.51 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 12,177.82.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Mining, up 21.8 percent to HK$0.19 Junyang Solar, up 11.1 percent to HK$0.30 and Yueshou Environmental Holdings, up 34.9 percent to HK$0.43.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

