Hong Kong shares end down, led by Chinese firms after weak survey
March 24, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down, led by Chinese firms after weak survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Chinese firms after a survey showed China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted to an 11-month low in March.

Mainland shares also fell sharply on the survey during the morning session, but the main indexes returned to positive territory on bargain hunting by local investors.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 24,399.60, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to 12,005.02 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Mining, up 7.4 percent at HK$0.20 Gome, up 6.6 percent at HK$1.13 and North Asia Resources Holdings, up 21.1 percent at HK$0.18.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
