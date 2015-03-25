Hong Kong shares close mixed; China banks fall on AgBank results

March 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with real estate shares rebounding but shares of most major Chinese companies falling in line with losses in mainland markets.

Most Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong fell, after the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) late on Tuesday reported a 4 percent dip in fourth-quarter profit and a spike in bad loans as manufacturers and retailers struggled to repay debt.

AgBank’s lacklustre performance added to worries about China’s cooling economy after a private factory survey on Tuesday showed activity shrank to an 11-month low.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 24,528.23 points, but the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 11,968.91 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were Dinghe Mining, up 97.8 percent to HK$0.28; China Mining, down 6.9 percent to HK$0.19 and Hybrid Kinetic, down 11.3 percent to HK$0.43.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)