Hong Kong shares slip but refiners rise as tension pushes up oil prices

March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Thursday in line with most Asian markets, which dropped due to tension in the Middle East and losses on Wall Street.

But oil giants CNOOC and PetroChina bucked the trend, rising 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, as oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent after Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies started air strikes against rebels in Yemen.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 24,497.08, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 11,919.69 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong’s main board were China Mining, down 19.0 percent to HK$0.15 Dinghe Mining, down 16.7 percent to HK$0.23 and Bank Of China, down 0.9 percent to HK$4.36.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)